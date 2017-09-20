KARACHI - K-Electric (KE) management has announced profits of Rs32.75 billion including deferred tax of Rs7.95 billion during FY2016.

K-Electric held its 106th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at a local hotel in Karachi on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by Khalid Rafi, Independent Director on KE Board, in the presence of CEO Tayyab Tareen, CFO Moonis Alvi, Company Secretary Rizwan Dalia, government of Pakistan nominee on KE Board Dr Aamer Ahmed and other members of the KE leadership. The KE’s performance has shown sustained improvement over the years. The power utility declared profits of Rs32.75 billion including deferred tax of Rs7.95 billion during FY 2016 as compared to Rs28.32 billion during the same period of FY2015, reporting a growth of 15.6 percent.

The company’s earnings per share (EPS) also increased to Rs1.19 per share as compared to Rs1.03. Moreover, reduction in T&D losses, which decreased to 22.2 percent compared to 23.7 percent last year, showing a reduction of 1.5 percent, together with the gains resulting from higher electricity units sent out (FY2016: 16,545 GWh; FY2015: 16,111 GWh), have led to an improvement in EBITDA by 28.1 percent.

On the occasion, the management of KE apprised the shareholders about the development of $1 billion 900MW Bin Qasim Power Station III project, and the progress of $440 million TP-1000 (Transmission Enhancement Plan) project. The KE has further intensified its drive against power theft and illegal abstraction. “Installation of Aerial Bundled Cables (ABC), which is an innovative concept for power distribution guaranteeing both safety and higher system efficiencies, is also part of our vision to further enhance the reliability of power supply across KE’s network.

The power utility is also proud to serve its customers with an award-winning call centre equipped with the world’s leading customer engagement platform Genesys, state-of-the-art customer relation & billing management system SAP IS-U and successful roll out of handheld devices for meter reading across its network in line with KE’s customer centric approach and focus on continuous process improvement,” the KE management said.

The management also shared the power utility’s robust business plan backed by an investment of over Rs254 billion in view of the growing power demands and to strengthen the city’s power infrastructure. “In consideration of the power demand-supply gap of the mega city, there is a need to upgrade the power infrastructure through additional investment. However, it is not financially viable unless the review petition on MYT pending with Nepra is decided with a view to undertake the sustainability of KE’s future cash flows to undertake large scale projects in a realistic manner,” KE management highlighted. During the AGM, the shareholders approved KE’s financial statements and endorsed the decision to reinvest the profit earned in the business in recognition of the continuing improvement plan by K-Electric across all operations.

Moreover, the shareholders stressed that KE’s tariff should ensure the viability and sustainability of the company so that it may undertake the required investments to strengthen its infrastructure and better serve the consumers. The shareholders were also briefed about the power utility’s CSR initiatives which benefits around 3.9 million lives annually with initiatives like provision of free or subsidised electricity to key healthcare and welfare organisations.

Concluding the meeting, KE management thanked and assured the shareholders that the company will continue to follow the best industry practices to further improve the availability and reliability of power supply and to support the economic growth of Karachi and Pakistan.