PR LAHORE - Engr Kamal Nasir Khan has been elected as chairman of the Constructors Association of Pakistan (CAP) while Sardar Muhammad Ishaq Khan as senior vice chairman for the year 2017-18.

Members of the Association also elected Sabir Hussain Javed as vice chairman (Punjab), Naeemuddin A Siddiquie vice chairman (Sindh), Engr Ashfaq Hussain vice chairman (KP) and Malik Muhammad Kaleem Ullah as vice chairman (Islamabad). Those who were elected as members of the executive committee are Engr M S Asad Mukhtar, Engr Ahmad Ghazal Usmani, Choudhary Muhammad Habib Kanwal, Engr Arshad Dad, Azharul Hassan, Faisal Mahmood from corporate class. While Muhammad Asaduallah Khan, Haji Zahir Khan, Muhammad Shafiq and Choudhary Naeem Akhtar were elected as executive committee members in associate class. Results of the elections were announced at the annual general meeting of the Constructors Association of Pakistan held the other day.

Speaking on this occasion, the outgoing chairman Engr Sikandar Hayat Khattak welcomed the new team and hoped that it would work with full force to resolve the issues being faced by the contractor’s community and construction industry.

CAP’s newly elected Chairman Engr. Kamal Nasir Khan while addressing his fellows said that he would take all the members along with him to work jointly for resolving the issues construction industry was facing. He said that they would raise the issue of giving Pakistani construction companies their rightful share in CPEC related projects. He said CPEC is a game changer for Pakistan but it can also prove a turning point for local construction industry if it is given ten percent share in it as per the rules and regulations.

He said that he will raise this issue at all the highest forums and also try to settle the issues with Pakistan Engineering Council. He said issue of double taxation on construction industry would also be raised so as to bring down the cost. He said taxes on construction industry were not only increasing but they have to pay taxes at federal and provincial level.

Engr Kamal Nasir Khan also vowed to increase the membership of the Association and also assured the members to leave no stone unturned to come up to their expectations.