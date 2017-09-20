ISLAMABAD - A 3-member delegation of the KfW, a German financial institution, headed by Dr Frank Albert, Division Chief Infrastructure and Financial Sector, Tuesday called on WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (r) at WAPDA House.

The matters relating to financial assistance for WAPDA projects in water and hydropower sectors were discussed during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, WAPDA Chairman said that funds provided by the international financial institutions including KfW were vital for construction of water and hydropower projects to cope with increasing requirements of water and electricity in the country.

He appreciated the financial support of KfW in implementation of WAPDA projects and expressed the hope that the mutual cooperation would further strengthen for future projects also.

Referring to the long standing cooperation between KfW and WAPDA, Dr Frank Albert said that their institution was pleased for being partner in the progress of Pakistan through development of water and hydropower resources.

He said that KfW would continue its support for development of water and hydropower sectors in Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning that KfW is providing funds for four WAPDA projects i.e. Keyal Khwar Hydropower Project, Rehabilitation of Warsak Hydropower Project, Glacier Monitoring Research Centre and Harpo Hydropower Project.

Later, Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb-ud-Din Memon also had a meeting with WAPDA Chairman.

The issues concerning water conservation, water logging and cropping patterns were discussed in the meeting.

On the occasion, the Chairman said that the cooperation between SAU and WAPDA would help promote more productive use of land and water resources.

It is pertinent to mention that an MoU exists between SAU and WAPDA to support research and exchange of technical expertise leading to sustainable development of land and water resources in Pakistan.