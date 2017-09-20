LAHORE - Pharmaceutical sector has the potential to contribute considerably to the global pharma market that is expected to cross the mark of $1.25 trillion by the end of next year.

The accreditation of Pacific Pharmaceuticals by Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) - the British drug regulatory authority - will open the gates for drug exports to a large market in the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

These views were expressed by LCCI President Abdul Basit while addressing a press conference, along with LCCI Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa, Pacific Pharma President Dr Irfan, Vice President Dr Quratul Ain and LCCI former EC member Khawaja Khawar Rasheed at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Basit said that despite challenging conditions, distinction achieved by one of LCCI member companies, Pacific Pharma, is a healthy sign for the national economy. He said that Pacific is the only Pakistani company which has obtained British certification to explore the market in the developed nations despite tough competition from India, China and Germany.

The LCCI president said it is a matter of pride, not only for the LCCI but for the country, that Pacific Pharmaceuticals has become first Pakistani company to obtain accreditation from Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA), which is a British drug regulator. He said that exports of pharmaceuticals are largely dependent on the capability of a manufacturer to obtain quality and GMP (Global Manufacturing Practices) certification from the regulatory agencies of the importing countries, like Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in the US and MHRA in the UK.

He said that MHRA certification would allow the company to achieve greater access not only in Europe but also in other developed countries like Australia and New Zealand where the UK certifications are accepted. “Regulation in developing economies can best be done by adopting those tried and tested procedures as benchmarks that have enabled any local company to earn acceptance in highly developed markets. Pakistan can add billions of dollars to its exchequer if the regulators espouse acknowledged procedures. Regulation, the world over, is exercised to facilitate the producers and protect the consumers. In Pakistan it is usually used to unnecessarily hamper growth and hurt both the producers and the consumers”, the LCCI president said.