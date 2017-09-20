Cotton scientists visit 600 farms to

examine performance

ISLAMABAD (APP): A group of researchers comprising 24 cotton scientists have visited over 600 farm fields to examine the performance of different crop varieties being cultivated over the crop producing areas across the country. During two-weeks long 'travelling cotton' seminar, they have also visited the seed outlets of different companies and inspected the quality of seeds in order to ensure availability of certified seed for crop growers, said Cotton Commissioner Dr Khalid Abdullah. Talking to APP here on Tuesday, he said that the initiative was designed to observe the performance of different cotton seed varieties being cultivated across crop sowing areas. The other objective of the seminar was to highlight the challenges and issues being faced by the local cotton producer and suggest practical steps for their redressal, he added. He further said that the team of 24 scientists were selected from all four provinces, besides the representatives of the provincial agriculture ministries were also part of the seminar.

The travelling cotton seminar was started on September 11 from Dera Ismail Khan and so far it had visited different crop fields and research stations located in Punjab including Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Multan, Vehari and Rahimyar Khan, he added.

Besides, crop producing areas of Sindh including Ghotki, Tando Jam, Mirpur Khas and Sakrand had also been visited by the travelling seminar and cotton farmers were educated and awarded to take maximum output by minimising the inputs, he added.

The cotton commissioner said that the seminar would be culminated on September 24 at Karachi after visiting the Lesbala cotton producing district of Balochistan. It will compile a report and submit it to the Ministry of Textile Industry suggesting the measures and steps to enhance the cotton crop production in the country for promotion and development of national economy, he added.

36 Pakistani companies participating in Texworld fair in Paris

ISLAMABAD (APP): The participation of 36 Pakistani companies in Texworld exhibition will greatly help in giving an impetus to the exports of textile products to the European markets. This was stated by Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque during his visit to Pakistan Pavilion established at the four-day 41st Edition of Texworld fair in Paris on Tuesday where Pakistan's high quality and value added textile products were showcased to attract buyers and visitors, said a press release. The ambassador also met each exhibitor individually and thanked them for their participation which would help introducing Pakistan's diverse textile products and would also provide much needed boost to the Pakistan's textile exports to the lucrative European market.

Some of the major Pakistani textile groups/exporters like Nishat Mills, Kohinoor, Sapphire, Liberty Textiles, Kamal Limited, Masood Textiles and Lucky Textiles participated in the exhibition.

The Texworld, held twice every year, was a popular trade fair exclusively for professionals from the textile and fashion industry. It was a valuable and efficient gateway to the European market for international textile manufacturers.

FPCCI achievements awards on Oct 4

KARACHI (APP): The 5th FPCCI Achievement Awards function will be held on October 4. Top businessmen, parliamentarians, bureaucrats and foreign dignitaries will attend the very prestigious event for the private sector. Federal Minister for Commerce and Textile Pervaiz Malik will be the chief guest, said FPCCI statement. Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry has sought confirmations from newspapers and Tv channels for publishing special supplement and airing special programmes on the occasion of these awards. These publications and programmes should highlight the salient features of the awards, messages of federal commerce minister, federal ministers, governors, chief ministers and articles on Pakistan's trade and industry and other related topics. Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the apex body of trade and industry of the country, has been promoting trade and industry and safeguarding the interests of the business community along with active participation in social activities.

FPCCI's corporate strategy is to focus on activities that help develop a competitive economy and promote sustainable trade and industrial growth.

Experts call for adoption of latest

agriculture practices

FAISALABAD (APP): Adoption of latest agriculture practices and methods are vital to increase per acre yield to feed ever-increasing population. This was stated by agriculture experts during a meeting of University of Agriculture Faisalabad deans and directors with World Bank Consultant Jock Anderson at Syndicate Room. The meeting was chaired by Faculty of Agriculture Dean Dr Muhammad Amjad. It discussed agriculture and extension sector. Talking to the meeting, Dr Amjad said that agriculture sector was under the grip of different issues including deteriorating soil, water scarcity and traditional way of farming. He said that progressive farmers were getting 70 mounds of wheat from per acre land compared to national average of 30 mounds per acre. He said that agriculture was the backbone of Pakistan's economy as the majority of population was associated with the sector. He said, “If we want to compete with the rest of the world, we have to adopt the latest methods.”