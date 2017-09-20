ISLAMABAD - Minister for Climate Change, Senator Mushahidullah Khan Tuesday said thousands of tons of waste from Karachi flowed into sea which was not only polluting sea but also hampering growth of mangroves and fisheries.

The waste, being discharged into sea, should be included in Blue Economy Project of the World Bank, he said while talking to delegation of World Bank which called on him here.

During the meeting, Ms Rahat Jabeen, an environmentalist from the World Bank, apprised the minister that the bank emphasized uplifting socio-economic conditions in developing countries. She highlighted that Punjab had better capacity building skills in forestry sector while Balochistan had great potential to revive forestry through protecting mangroves.

She informed that mangroves forests were part of their Blue Economy Project and they were working on sustainable fisheries projects. It was informed that the World Bank wanted federal government to use assistance of the World Bank as an incentive for provinces. The province which showed better performance in forestry sector should be rewarded with this financial assistance.

Earlier, Secretary Climate Change, Syed Abu Ahmed Akif asked Economic Affairs Division to assist in mobilizing matching funds to increase pool for implementing different components of Green Pakistan Programme. The World Bank, on request of Economic Affairs Division, visited Pakistan in June 2017. Three potential areas were identified by the World Bank Scoping Mission for additional funding through Green Pakistan Programme and first was forest investment for resilient landscapes and infrastructure. It shall support protection of important physical infrastructure such as roads, water supply, irrigation and hydropower facilities by mitigating disaster risks related to forest landscapes and forest ecosystem.

The second was forest investment for economic and livelihood development. It shall develop benefits related to restoration of production forests and agro forestry system to meet crop, livestock, timber and non timber forest products that are essential for livelihood of rural poor while third was capacity building, monitoring and evaluation and knowledge management. It shall facilitate exchange of best practices and knowledge among provinces and with the international community.

The meeting was also attended by Jiang Ru, Senior Environmental Specialist, Inspector General Forest Syed Mehmood Nasir and others.