LAHORE - Treet Corporation Limited, a PSX listed company, has conducted a Corporate Briefing Programme for its Daewoo branded Battery Project, being completed at Faisalabad Industrial Estate located on M-3 Motorway Industrial City.

Daewoo Battery COO Ali Aslam briefed the participating equity market analysts, local and foreign institutional investors and media representatives about the progress of the plant as well as its impact on revolutionising the battery manufacturing industry in Pakistan. Amir Zia, Treet Group CFO, highlighted the potential impact of the Daewoo Battery project on the company’s business as well as about the financing arrangements having been made by the company.

The plant’s manufacturing facilities are almost complete, and the plant shall start the trial production from October onwards. Subsequent to the results of the trial production, the plant is expected to start regular production during the second half of the current financial year.

The plant, a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility spread over an area of 40 acres, is the result of Rs6 billion investment from Treet corporation. Treet shall manufacture maintenance-free (MF) and deep-cycle batteries, under the brand name of Daewoo in Pakistan.