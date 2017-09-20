PR LAHORE - US Consul General Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau Tuesday called on CEO PBIT Jahanzeb Burana.

During the meeting, different matters of mutual interest came under discussion, including promotion of the Punjab-US trade relations and enhancement of bilateral cooperation in different sectors.

While addressing the meeting, US Consul General expressed her country’s eagerness to contribute to Pakistan’s progress. She stated that Pakistan and the US enjoy close substantive ties but there was a need to focus on enhancing the existing trade and investment cooperation between the two countries. She affirmed that the Consulate was ready to facilitate PBIT to foster economic and commercial partnerships between Punjab and the US companies.

Thanking visitors for their visit, CEO PBIT Jahanzeb Burana briefed them on the value proposition of Punjab and the role of PBIT in forging Punjab’s trade and investment relationships. He discussed the prevailing economic climate in Punjab, noting the many opportunities available for investors. He suggested that the private sector from the US should explore possibilities of joint ventures and investments in various sectors in Punjab. He highlighted that there is a need to invest in creating strong value chains across sectors. He emphasized the need to invest in both supportive sectors such as infrastructure and certain focus sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, tourism and manufacturing etc. Both sides agreed to exchange relevant information on a regular basis, to explore mutually interesting initiatives.