KARACHI:- The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$21,568.1 million on 14 April 2017. The break-up of the foreign reserves position released on Thursday showed that foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at US$16,416.1 million, net

foreign reserves held by commercial banks are US$5,152.0 million, thus total liquid foreign reserves reached at US$ 21,568.1 million. During the week ending 14 April 2017, SBP’s

reserves decreased by US$272 million to US$16,416 million.–Staff Rporter