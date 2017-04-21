SC verdict will bring political stability: KPCCI

PESHAWAR (Staff Reporte): Terming the Supreme Court verdict in the Panama case a just one, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KPCCI) President Mohammad Afzal Khan said on Thursday that the verdict would give political and economic stability to the country. Talking to media persons soon after the SC decision in the Panama case, the KPCCI chief expressed the hope that all parties would accept the decision wholeheartedly and cooperate with the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to take the case to its logical conclusion. Mohammad Afzal said the SC decision has ended an atmosphere of political uncertainty and doubts in the country, which was a good omen for democracy, security and economy of Pakistan. He said that further wrangling between opponents would have a negative effect on investment, democracy and economy of the country. Afzal said that CPEC was a golden opportunity for Pakistan's socio-economic development and all provinces would reap its fruits only when political stability existed in our country. He said that stock exchange has improved after SC verdict and now nobody can stop direct foreign investment in Pakistan.

Similarly, KPCCI ex-president Fawad Ishaq said the SC verdict was based on justice and merit and it would further strengthen democracy and economic base of the country.

He said the stock exchange would improve after this important decision. He said the SC had delivered a very important judgement in the Panama case after analysing all available evidence and record and decision regarding formation of JIT was a move in the right direction.

Fawad Ishaq said that 540-page detailed verdict of the Supreme Court showed that nobody was above the law and all decisions were being made strictly on merit. This decision would have far reaching effects on all major sectors, including agriculture, economy, infrastructure, democracy and justice that would directly benefit the common man, he said. He said that at this time Pakistan needed stability, economic growth and solution to problems.

Khattak expects more investment from China

BEIJING (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Pervez Khattak said on Thursday he was expecting more investment from Chinese and other foreign companies in Pakistan and his province under the One Belt, One Road initiative, which he called a game changer for Pakistan. “To attract foreign investment, the government of Pakistan has already implemented favourable industrial policies under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also offering rebate of about five percent for the industrial projects,” he said in an interview with Global Times published here on Thursday. “Such policies and opportunities in the province have helped bring back investors to the region during the past four years, after tough times when there was no industry and investors left the province,” he said. Khattak, who was on an official visit in Beijing, said that meetings with Chinese investors were very successful and he saw a great deal of interest from Chinese companies in investing in Pakistan.

Number of 3G/4G users hits 39.88m

ISLAMABAD (APP): The number of 3G and 4G users in the country reached 39.88 million by March this year, showing a reasonable growth with each passing month. The number of mobile phone subscribers was 38.96 million during February 2017 and reached 39.88 till March this year, showed the statistics released by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Thursday. The number of mobile phone users in the country reached 139.1 million by March this year from 137.8 million by end of February 2017, registering an increase of more than one million new users during the period under review. As per details, the total 3G subscribers of Jazz - the merged company formed from Mobilink and Warid - reached 12.4 million and 0.8 million 4G users by end of March 2017. Zong's 3G subscribers reached 7.8 million and 3.4 million 4G users during March 2017 as compared to 7.6 million 3G users and 3.1 million 4G users by end of February this year. Moreover, in 3G area Telenor crossed 10.5 million users and in 4G domain reached 0.323 million.

Ufone subscribers registered decline as its 3G users decreased to 4.7 million till March 2017 from 4.87 million by February this year. Warid LTE had a subscriber's base of 637,363 by March 2017.

Tele-density for cellular mobile reached 70.8 per cent till March as compared to 70.24 per cent till February 2017.

Association greets ZTBL president over extension

LAHORE: The All Pakistan ZTBL Officers Association (Friends Group) on Thursday expressed gratitude over two-year extension in tenure given to President of the Zarai Taraqiati Bank. The federal government extended the tenure of ZTBL President Syed Tallat Mehmood for two year in r1ecognition of his professional services and achievements. Syed Tallat Mehmood will remain president of the ZTBL till May 2019, officials said. Mian Wajid Ali, General Secretary of All Pakistan ZTBL Officers Association; Muhammad Islam Khan, Chairman; Mirza Gulraiz Baig, President and Rao Masood Noshad Ali Khan, Senior Vice President, in a joint press statement said the bank would grow further under the leadership of its president. They said that the ZTBL was achieving all goals and helping the growers in multiple ways. The ZTBL has a range of operations including loan services to farmers at the doorstep, deposit schemes, Haj applications and recovery of loans. Because of best economic policies, the ZTBL is becoming a profitable organisation as well, says the officers association.