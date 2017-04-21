LAHORE - PIA is going to start daily flight for London from Pakistan from April 25.

Two of these flights, on Wednesdays and Sundays, would be operated directly from Karachi. On other days, convenient connections within two to three hours would be provided to Lahore or Islamabad for flights operating from there. For tickets purchased before 27th May 2017, PIA is also offering special promotional 15 percent discount on flights operating via Lahore and Islamabad, which would be valid for travel till the end of current year.

At a brief ceremony held at the PIA head office on Thursday, PIA CEO Nayyar Hayat said that all possible steps were being taken to provide a better product to passengers. He said that special focus would be on attracting corporate clients who would now have the flexibility of choosing flights as per their convenience. He directed all concerned departments to ensure that transiting passengers are provided special handling.