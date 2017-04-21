LAHORE (PR): Tetra Pak is transforming its services by pioneering the use of latest digital technologies. The company has launched a suite of new services for its customers, focusing on improving the ability to predict machine errors, accelerating response times, and giving the customer faster, direct access to Tetra Pak’s global expertise. Powered by Microsoft technology, these breakthrough digital solutions will boost manufacturers’ efficiency, cut costs, ensure food safety, and ultimately drive their business forward. Tetra Pak will showcase the technologies at the 2017 Hannover Messe, 24-28 April in collaboration with Microsoft.

Dennis Jönsson, President and CEO, Tetra Pak said: “Digital technologies are revolutionising every industry, and it’s exciting to make the latest innovations work for our customers. We are pleased to be the first to launch digitalised services, offering customers reduced costs, enhanced efficiency, and peace-of-mind. This is just the beginning of what promises to be a very exciting journey for us and our customers.” Tetra Pak’s new service solutions for maintenance, issues monitoring and resolution centre around: Connected workforce – Empowered with wearable technology, local Tetra Pak service engineers at customer sites are now able to connect directly with global Tetra Pak specialists wherever they are, providing real-time, expert support to customers; Advanced analytics – Data from filling lines around the world is collected into a central database from where it can be accessed and analysed by a team of Tetra Pak’s global experts.

The robust database means that advanced analysis can be used to predict issues and optimise machine performance; Connected solutions – All equipment at the customer plant can be connected to the Microsoft Azurecloud system managed by Tetra Pak, enabling machines at different production stages such as processing, filling and distribution to communicate with each other and synchronise.

This gives the customer an overview of the plant and offers performance optimisation opportunities for the whole production.