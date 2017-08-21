ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Indonesia have agreed on concession for 20 different items during bilateral negotiation under Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).

Both sides discussed 20 tariff lines and Indonesia agreed to give concession on major exports from Pakistan including rice, textile, ethanol, kinnow and mangoes during renegotiation on PTA, senior official of Ministry of Commerce told APP here on Sunday.

Concession on 20 tariff lines was major success of Pakistan and now Pakistani kinnow export to Indonesia will increase from 18 to 35 million tons and mangoes exports will increase to 10 million tons in a year, he said. The official said that before PTA, Indonesia granted only two months for export of Pakistan's kinnows and mangoes but now after renegotiation, Pakistan can export these fruits to Indonesia for the whole year and any time-limit was removed.

Replying to a question, he said that Pakistan and Indonesia have current annual trade volume of $170 million which is expected to increases after renegotiation on PTA between the two countries. Pakistan wants the same concessions from Indonesia which is getting from other countries like China, India, Sri Lanka and ASEAN countries, he said.

Both the countries agreed to expand PTA and go for a Free Trade Agreement between them, the official said. He said the Pakistan-Indonesia Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) was signed in February 2012. Under the PTA, Indonesia allowed Pakistani kinnow to be shipped to Tanjung Port of Jakarta, he added.

He said that through these steps, Pakistani agricultural products will gain greater market access in Indonesia.