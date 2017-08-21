ISLAMABAD:- Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) has unique flora and fauna, with highly enriched minerals including coal, oil and marble reserves. "We found good quality of marble with several new kinds, few of them explored while few still unexplored", said Pakistan Museum of Natural History Director General Dr Muhammad Rafique. He informed that they had collected samples from every agency of FATA, but there was need to work more extensively on the area to find out more about it, he told APP.–APP