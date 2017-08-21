KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has assured the business community that attention would be paid on the uplift of industrial areas under the Karachi Development Package.

Talking to Pakistan Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Zubair Tufail at the Governor House here on Sunday, he said the government is now focusing on economic stability, after improvement in law and order situation in the metropolis. He said the federal government's effective economic policies are spurring business activities, and resultantly creating job opportunities and helping in poverty alleviation.

The governor assured the government's every possible assistance to investors to ensure that the country makes headway. Zubair said that the economic policies of the government have produced positive results enhancing the confidence of businessmen, especially foreign investors. He stated that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has further enhanced the significance of the country in the eyes of foreign investors.

The governor pointed out that Sindh would benefit more from the CPEC. Work is continuing in collaboration with the federal government for rehabilitation and development of infrastructure, especially in the industrial areas. Zubair also highlighted the important role of the bodies like the FPCCI and assured the resolution of its problems on a priority basis. The governor said he would approach the ministries concerned and also request the prime minister for the same so that the pace of economic activities could be accelerated further.

The FPCCI chief said that it augurs well that the federal government is paying attention towards infrastructure development. The setting up of new industries would also help generate more employment opportunities, he added.

APP



