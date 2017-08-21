LAHORE - A high-level delegation of the United States furniture manufacturers will arrive here on Monday to explore mutual investment in the furniture industry.

The delegation will be received by Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) chief Mian Kashif Ashfaq and PFC Secretary Hamid Mahmood. Later, a grandeur reception will be hosted by PFC in honour of visiting delegation where business-to-business meetings with Pakistani furniture manufacturers will also be held and broad based discussion about the extension of possible mutual investment besides exchanging of expertise, latest technology and techniques of innovation being used in furniture industry will also held in a amicable business environment.

Ashley furniture is one of the largest industries across the globe and to enhance Ashley’s ability to fulfil emerging demand in furniture industry, speed to market approach will be adopted by extending cooperation with foreign furniture manufacturers and visit to Pakistan is also a step taken in this direction.

The purpose of visit is to study in-depth assessment of local furniture industry, technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardisation, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies.

Globally, Ashley supplies furniture to more than 6,000 retail partners in 123 countries, delivering more than 30 million pieces every year.

The PFC chief said that furniture with calligraphic engraving had great demand in local and international markets, which seemed to be dominant trend in Pakistan. Therefore, Pakistani craftsmen should focus on working in this particular area to earn the much-needed foreign exchange. In this regard, he appreciated the PFC role in bringing the latest technical know-how in Pakistan to develop local furniture industry for manufacturing quality products, competitive in the international market. He further said that the council was planning a strategy to enhance exports and this sector could touch more than $850 million export target by the year-end if training centre are opened in the country for imparting modern skills.

Exports to Italy, France, the US made around 55 percent of total exports, he added.