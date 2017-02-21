MCB participates in The Orange Tree Carnival to

increase support for child education

Karachi (PR): MCB Ltd, Pakistan’s leading private sector bank, participated in a one-day fund raising initiative, The Orange Tree Carnival, organised by acclaimed NGO, the Orange Tree Foundation.

In addition to event sponsorship, MCB placed its mobile ATM at the carnival to facilitate participants at the venue.

The ticketed event was organised by the NGO to raise funds for the education and healthcare of Karachi’s underprivileged children.

The event featured a full day of fun activities, including play rides, games, a grand bazaar for ladies, the Savari Express and a multitude of food stalls.

Students from prominent academic institutions including Karachi Grammar School, Bay View Academy and Reflections attended the carnival with enthusiasm and zeal. MCB Limited strongly believes in its corporate and social responsibilities and has undertaken numerous CSR initiatives in the areas of education, health, environment and social awareness in the past.

The bank has made significant contributions to the welfare of charitable institutes and NGOs, including Edhi Foundation, SKMCH and Pink Ribbon among others. Pakistan Centre of Philanthropy had awarded the bank PCP Corporate Philanthropy Award in 2012 for its far-reaching CSR efforts.

Orange Tree Foundation is a Karachi based not-for-profit educational society that works to support education of deserving kids in mainstream schools.

The programme targets Karachi-based working families who are financially challenged yet at the same time, are eager to provide the best available education standards to their children.

The Foundation supports the expenses related to the sponsored kid’s education and health, and also ensures that the child completes his/her education and is taken to a professional level in the respective career of his/her choice.

Bahria Town launches Tree Plantation Campaign 2017

Rawalpindi / Islamabad (PR): Bahria Town launched the Tree Plantation Campaign 2017 on Saturday, February 18 2017, amidst great fanfare at a beautiful event attended by prominent social figures, Bahria Town management, environmental activists and horticulturists from the twin cities.

The plantation campaign has been organised in collaboration with Horticulture and Environment Committee on Cornice Road along the bank of River Korang.

The campaign attracted a large number of women and children. More than 200 plants of different species were planted. This process will continue till mid March by which over twenty thousand saplings would be planted.

Air Marshall Masood graced the occasion by consenting to be the Chief Guest, and appreciated the efforts of Bahria Town for building a greener Pakistan.

He termed the campaign a reflection of Bahria Town’s commitment to the cause of environment.

Fiazud Din, Head Services (North), in his welcome note, highlighted the importance of greenery for the survival of human beings.

Sarfraz, an Environmental Activist, in his speech, appreciated the efforts of Horticulture Manager Mahmood Sadiq and his team.