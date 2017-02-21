ISLAMABAD: Mobile phones market has been expanding ever further in Pakistan giving the economy a much needed boost.

According to a private news channel report, the users flock to the markets to buy new mobile phones due to the ever-changing designs and features.

Pakistan is considered one of the biggest cellular markets in the world. With mobile phones being imported worth around 750 million dollars every year, the nation is rightly called a cell phone crazy nation. Due to the selfie and video chatting fever, the phones are being sold in larger numbers now.

New companies are also considering introducing their brands in Pakistan due to the ever-rising demand.

Experts said that the government can improve the investment opportunities in this sector by lowering the taxes and stopping smuggling.

Moreover, the prices of the mobile phones will also come down when manufactured and assembled locally.