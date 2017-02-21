ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly’s standing committee on commerce on Monday directed that members from all Provincial Governments should be included in Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO) policy board.

The Committee was briefed on the working and functioning of the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO). The Committee directed that the Members from all Provincial Government may be appointed in the IPO Policy Board as per IPO-Pakistan, Act, 2012. The committee meeting held the chair of Siraj Muhammad Khan, MNA. The committee also offered Fateha for the departed souls of people who martyred during the recent terrorist attacks in the different parts of the country. The Committee considered “The State Life Insurance Corporation (Re-organization and conversion Bill, 2016” as passed by the Senate with amendments referred to the Committee by the House on the 2nd February, 2017 and deferred for the next meeting.

Ch. Asad-ur-Rehman, Mr. Muhammad Pervaiz Malik, Mr. Waseem Akhtar Shaikh, Mian Muhammad Rasheed, Ms. Tahira Aurangzeb, Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharral, Dr. Mahreen Razaque Bhutto, Mr. Nazir Ahmed Bughio, Shazia Marri, Ms. Mussarat Ahmad Zeb, Ms. Sajida Begum, Mr. Sanjay Perwani, Alhaj Shah Jee Gul Afridi and Dr. Fouzia Hameed, MNAs attended the meeting. The meeting was also attended by the senior officers of the Ministry of Commerce and its allied Organizations.