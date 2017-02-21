ISLAMABAD (PR) - SkyElectric Inc is ready to launch a Smart Energy System to meet the energy needs of homes and businesses in energy starved countries of the developing world.

Given chronic and acute energy shortages in Pakistan, the first Smart Energy Systemswill be introduced in Pakistan in March 2017. Based in Florida, USA, SkyElectric is a developer of intelligent solar energy solutions, and is already into initial deployment operations in Islamabad and other cities of Pakistan.

The SkyElectric’s Smart Energy System intelligently combines solar, grid and battery energy to provide the cleanest sources of energy and at the lowest possible cost. The Smart Energy System is targeted for homes, businesses and industries and comes in a large variety of power and energy capacities.

This intelligent packaging of clean solar energy is intended to solve many aspects of the global energy challenge.

According to Ashar Aziz, SkyElectric Inc Chairman and CEO, “The mission of SkyElectric is to build a distributed and intelligent solar and energy storage grid, managed via internet, across the developing world.” The company and product launch event will be held at the Islamabad Marriott Hotel, on Monday February 27.

The event will be hosted by Wes Malik, to be followed by the launch of the system. Chairman & CEO Ashar Aziz will give the SkyElectric company’s overview and will introduce the Smart Energy System and provide a live demonstration of the product in the presence of notable guests which includes, politicians, socialites, businessmen, architects, celebrities and media persons.