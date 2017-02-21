ISLAMABAD - Work on 1320 megawatts coal based power plant costing two point six billion dollars is underway at Thar Coal Field which will start producing electricity by 2018. According to Radio Pakistan quoting official sources said that projects is being carried out under Pak-China Economic Corridor. The sources said electricity produces through indigenous coal is cheap therefore tapping it with full of its capacity is being prioritized.
Thar coal power plant to start operating by 2018
