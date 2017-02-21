Islamabad - Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has finalised the main contracts for the civil works of Dasu Hydropower Project and the construction on main works of the 2160 MW Stage-I of the Project will commence very soon.

Subsequent to the signing of the agreements, construction of main works of the 2160 MW Stage-I of Dasu Hydropower Project will commence very soon, said WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (r) during his visit to the hydropower projects namely Dasu, Keyal Khwar, Khan Khwar, Allai Khwar and Duber Khwar on Monday.

A press statement issued here stated that in a bid to capitalise on hydropower resource to add low-cost electricity to the National Grid as per the federal government’s resolve, Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has finalised the main contracts of the civil works of Dasu Hydropower Project.

Likewise, the contractor for civil works of the 128 MW-Keyal Khawar Hydropower Project has also started bringing machinery to the site to carry out construction activities.

During the visit to the site of Dasu Hydropower Project, the chairman expressed satisfaction that work on the already-awarded three contracts to develop infrastructure for the projects had initiated, which included relocation of Karakoram Highway in the project area worth Rs14.538 billion, construction of right bank access road worth Rs2.713 billion and construction of 132 Kilovolt (KV) transmission line from Duber Khwar Hydel Power Station to Dasu worth Rs1.583 billion.

He asked the project management to complete these works within the stipulated time.

He also gave directions to effectively engage the locals, and the district as well as the provincial administration to expedite the process of remaining land acquisition for the project.

The chairman emphasised that socio-economic uplift of the people in Dasu was a priority with WAPDA; wherein medical facility, educational institutions and improvement of road network would also remain under the spotlight.

During his visit to the three hydel power stations - Khan, Allai and Duber Khwar – the chairman was briefed that these stations had contributed 4.861 billion units of electricity to the National Grid sine their commercial operation began.