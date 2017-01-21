Lahore - There is a need to properly analyse the existing economic policies to reap the real benefits of globalization that actually is a pack of opportunities.

Pakistan is a resource-rich country, but, unfortunately, the previous governments did not tap this unmatched potential.

This was an upshot of the speeches delivered at a seminar on ‘Impact of Globalization on Public & Private Sectors of Pakistan’ here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

LCCI President Abdul Basit, Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan, Convener Standing Committee on Public/Private Linkage & Entrepreneurship Development Uzma Manzar, LCCI EC Member Owais Saeed Piracha, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) former chairman Khawaja Khalid Farooq, Association of China Enterprise President Wang Zihai, Turkey Tumsaid Chairman Chaudhry Anees Iqbal, Head of Digital Banking, Finance Bank Global Sohail Malik, South Asia Triple Heliex Chairman Ali Khan Abid Sherwani, Hassan Amjad, Ahmed Qureshi, Atiq Ahmed, Ahmed Saeed and Imran Khawaja were the key speakers.

The speakers said that the world had become a global village and had created immense economic opportunities.

“Not only the developed but the developing countries too have immensely benefited from these opportunities, but Pakistan is still lagging behind and is in a dire need of measures to avail these benefits and to meet the challenges of globalization,” they noted.

The speakers further said that due to globalization, there was greater free trade, capital flow, integration of global trade cycle. “Unfortunately, Pakistan cannot reap the opportunities and is still facing some serious economic problems like decreasing exports and swelling trade deficit,” they lamented, and underscored the need for focusing on those reasons that were affecting Pakistan’s ability to compete in the global market.

LCCI President Abdul Basit said that globalization was gaining momentum with each passing day and would continue whether any country liked it or not. “Therefore, instead of fearing it, we should enhance our competitiveness,” he asserted. He said that the manufacturing sector needed support of the government so that it could overcome the issues of high input cost, lack of skilled human resources.

“It would also help produce employment opportunities, would give a considerable boost to the national exports and would also generate more revenues for the national exchequer,” he added.

LCCI Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed said that globalisation had allowed free-flow of trade, investment and human capitals across the international borders. “Keeping in view the ground realities, our trade & investment policies should be liberal and attractive for the foreign investors,” he emphasised.

Convener Standing Committee on Public/Private Linkage & Entrepreneurship Development Uzma Manzar called for enhancement of industrial competitiveness, human resources development, better economic policies and promotion of information technology amongst the entrepreneurs. She also emphasised the need for short and long-term policies for international trade and for overcoming the issue of brain drain.