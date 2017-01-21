ISLAMABAD - After a long time, Pakistan's textile exports recorded positive growth of 0.02 percent during December 2016.

The country exported textile-made items worth $1.036 billion during December 2016 as against $1.035 billion in December 2015, registering a minor growth of 0.02 percent.

According to the latest figures of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the country's textile exports were recorded at $6.2 billion during first half (July-December) of the ongoing financial year as against $6.3 billion during the corresponding period of the previous year, showing a decline of 1.65 percent.

The country's overall exports have been continuously declining for the last couple of years due to internal as well as external issues.

The government has announced an incentive package worth Rs180 billion to boost the country's tumbling exports, more than 80 percent of which is related to the textile sector.

Under the package, duty drawback for garments would be seven percent, textile made-ups six percent, processed fabric five percent, yarn and grey fabric four percent, sports goods, leather and footwear seven percent and carpets and tents five percent.

Similarly, the government has also abolished import duty on cotton and customs duty on man-made fiber other than polyester, while sales tax on the import of textile machinery has also been eliminated.

According to the PBS data, the break-up of textile's exports shows that the export of cotton yarn dropped to $650 million during July-December of FY2017 from $701 million during the same period last year, showing a decline of 7.17 percent.

Similarly, cotton cloth export came down to $1.05 billion from $1.11 billion, registering 5.57 percent fall.

Meanwhile, yarn's export (cotton yarn excluded) recorded a decline of 30 percent.

Towels exports plummeted by 7.79 percent to $373.5 million in July-December period of the FY2017 from $405 million during the corresponding period of the last year.

Knitwear exports during the period under review went up by 0.17 percent to $1.19 billion.

Similarly, the exports of tents, canvas and tarpaulin and readymade garments witnessed an increase of 69.28 percent to $71 million in the first half of the FY2017 from $40.1 million in the same period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, exports of bed wear registered a growth of 4.66 percent to reach up to $1.04 billion from $997 million. Likewise, the exports of made-up articles (excluding towels bed-wear) also showed an increase of 5.14 percent.

Meanwhile, food sector exports came down by 10.94 percent to $1.7 billion during July-December period of FY2016-17 from $1.9 million of the last year. In food group, rice exports went down by 17.97 percent to $712.9 million during July-December of the current fiscal year as against $869 million of the previous year.

The vegetables exports recorded a decline of 25.1 percent and remained at $59.8 million.

Interestingly, there is no growth or decline in the exports of pulses as they remained at zero level. Wheat exports registered an increase of 100 percent, as the country exported wheat worth $229 million.

Contrary to it, sugar's exports declined by 100 percent and meat and its products exports also dropped by over 19.85 percent during July-December period.

Meanwhile, the exports of petroleum and coal products decreased by 4.64 percent, manufacturing products by 6.98 percent, while the exports of leather products dropped by 7.88 percent during July-December period of FY 2017.

The country's exports were recorded at $9.9 billion during July-December of the year 2016-17, as against $10.3 billion during the same period of the previous year, showing a decline of 3.82 percent.

On the other hand, the country's imports witnessed a massive growth of 10.11 percent, as these stood at $24.4 billion during first half of the current fiscal year as compared to $22.2 billion of the corresponding months of the last year.

Therefore, trade deficit widened by 22.22 percent during July-December period of the ongoing financial year. Country's trade imbalance was recorded at $14.9 billion.

In imports, the country imported oil products worth $4.99 billion during July-December of the ongoing financial year as against $4.49 billion during the same period of the previous year, showing an increase of 11.22 percent.