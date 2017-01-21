PIA’s two Boeing 737-800 aircraft start operation

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The two Boeing 737-800 aircraft, obtained by PIA on wet lease from a Turkish operator earlier this week, were put into operation on Friday. Spokesman for the national carrier said that no other airline in Pakistan was currently using this aircraft. The aircraft have been obtained for a period of three months and two more similar aircraft are expected to join PIA's fleet in the coming weeks. The decision of acquiring these aircraft has been taken in order to meet the immediate shortage of aircrafts, which was created due to the grounding of four aged A-310 aircraft at the end of last year. The narrow-body aircraft have a capacity of carrying 189 passengers in all-economy configuration. “The two aircraft would operate six flights on their first day which include PK-316 (Karachi-Lahore), PK-317 (Lahore-Karachi), PK-306 (Karachi-Lahore), PK-307 (Lahore-Karachi), PK-380 (Karachi-Multan-Islamabad) and PK-319 (Islamabad-Karachi),” spokesman concluded.

ICCBS, South African authority sign agreement on Halal food

KARACHI: (NNI): International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) and University of Karachi (KU) on Friday signed a mutual agreement with the South African National Halaal Authority (SANHA) - Halal Associates Pakistan to enhance the scope of Halal testing services all over the country. Both the institutions agreed to develop a linkage for jointly working on the testing and R&D activities at Halaal Testing Laboratory (HTL) at the Industrial and Analytical Center - ICCBS. ICCBS Director KU Professor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary and SANHA Halal Associates CEO Yousuf Abdul Razzaq signed the agreement on behalf of their institutions at a ceremony held at ICCBS – University of Karachi Professor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Bhanger, Dr Syed Ghulam Musharraf, Dr Kamran Azim and Dr Shakeel Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Iqbal Chaudhry said that the prime objective of the agreement was to work in collaboration for bringing science, technology and Shari’ah close to each other with regard to the analysis of non-Halaal ingredients in food and non-food items.

Pakistan, Turkey sixth round talks on FTA in coming week

ISLAMABAD:(APP): Pakistan and Turkey’s sixth round of negotiations over Free Trade Agreement would be held through digital video meeting in coming week. The agreement in this regard would be signed in April 2017. Both the sides will hold discussions on agreements on goods, services and investment. “Pakistan’s trade balance started decreasing at an annual rate of 19pc after the additional duties were imposed by Turkey in 2011,” said a senior official of Ministry of Commerce, while talking to APP here on Friday. She said that Pakistan’s exports declined from $873m in 2011 to $311m in 2015 because of additional duties imposed by Turkey on its foreign imports on all countries including Pakistan. The official said that Pakistan’s major exports to Turkey were denim PET, ethanol, Cotton Yarn, fabric and rice, garments, leather, carpets, surgical instruments, sports goods and chemicals. Pakistan’s major imports from Turkey are manmade textiles, towels, steel, plastic chemicals, processed milk and whey,” she said.

Marble, granite exports can be enhanced to $2.5 billion: PBIF

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) President Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said Pakistan had 297 billion tonnes of marble and granite reserves, but its total exports were around 53 million dollars per annum which could be enhanced to 2.5 billion dollars within a decade. “Pakistan is producing best quality marble and granite and it can earn huge foreign exchange by paying attention to this sector which has faced a decline of $16.55 million in exports,” he said. Hussain said that Pakistan was the sixth largest extractor of marble and granite, but its share in global extraction remained only two percent which called for intervention of federal and provincial governments. “Stakeholders are focused on exports of raw material resulting in ninety percent export of raw material to China and Italy, while only 10 percent of the marble is exported in finished form which is barring the development of this sector,” he added.