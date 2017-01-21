ISLAMABAD - In consultation with the relevant stakeholders, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has constituted a committee comprising of senior market professionals and stakeholders to review the matters of in-house financing and identification of any issues, inefficiencies or hurdles in the existing leverage products.

The committee has been mandated to give recommendations to meet the needs of market participants in relation to financing through brokers.

The committee held its first meeting at the SECP's Karachi office on Friday. It deliberated on various matters pertaining to in-house financing and existing leverage products.

It was agreed that international practices should be reviewed for the extension of financing to clients in the capital markets through brokers to identify best practices and the existing leverage products should be reviewed accordingly.

It was also agreed that the practical requirements underlying the extension of financing to clients directly by brokers and by obtaining finance from banks should be reviewed in detail to identify key issues and to incorporate necessary improvements in the existing legal framework and product design to facilitate the market participants in extending and arranging finance for their clients.

Meanwhile, Dr Tariq Hassan chaired the first meeting of the recently formed Audit Oversight Board (AOB) in Karachi on Friday.

All members, including Ahmad Saeed, Muhammad Naeem, Faresa Jafarey Ahsan, Shahid Ghaffar, Tariq Iqbal Khan and Asif Usman Khan, attended the meeting.

The members deliberated on the functions and powers conferred on the AOB through the statute and discussed future roadmap for discharging of audit oversight responsibilities in the best manner, according to press statement issued by SECP here.

Administrative issues, including human resource requirement, for the AOB were also discussed in detail.

The members authorized the chairman to seek assistance from the SECP, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) in accordance with the law.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks for the SECP and the ICAP for facilitating the establishment of the AOB. SECP Chairman Zafarul Haq Hijazi also met the members who conveyed to him and recorded their appreciation for his efforts and all-out support to the AOB. It may be added here that the AOB is a body formed under the SECP Act, 1997, to regulate the audit profession in the country.

Its functions include registration and de-registration of audit firms that intend to carry out audit of public interest companies, oversight and review of the Quality Assurance Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP).