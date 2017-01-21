ISLAMABAD - The weekly inflation for the week ended on January 19 for the combined income group increased by 0.12 percent as compared to the previous week.

According to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) here on Friday, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 218.48 points against 218.29 points last week.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 0.70pc. The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007 2008=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs 8,000 witnessed nominal increase of by 0.08pc as it went up from 209.00 points in the previous week to 209.17 points in the week under review. As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8001 to 12,000,Rs 12,001 to 18,000, Rs 18,001 to 35,000 and above Rs 35,000 also increased by 0.08 percent, 0.09 pc, 0.10 pc and 0.17pc respectively. During the week under review, average prices of 7 items registered decrease, while 16 items increased with the remaining 30 items' prices unchanged.

The items, which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review, chicken (farm), gram pulse, potatoes, mash pulse, sugar, masoor pulse and moong pulse. The items, which recorded increase in their average prices, tomatoes, onions, eggs, LPG Cylinder, diesel, petrol, banana, tea (prepared), rice (irri-6), kerosene oil, garlic, rice (basmati), red chilly (powder), mutton, vegetable ghee and gur.

The items with no change in their average prices during the week under review included wheat, wheat flour, bread, beef, milk (fresh), curd, milk (powdered), mustard oil, cooking oil, vegetable ghee, salt (powder), tea (packed), cooked beef, cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, firewood, electric bulb, washing soap, match box, telephone local call and bath soap.