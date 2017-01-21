KARACHI - Stocks closed bullish led by selected auto and cement scrips and the shares index extended its previous day gain and rallied 351 points or (0.72 percent) to close at 49,365 level.

INIL, ISL and ASL in the steel sector gained to close on their respective upper circuits for the second consecutive day on the back of the news that NTC has imposed definitive anti-dumping duties on dumped imports of cold rolled coils/sheets from China and Ukraine in the range of 13-19 percent.

CHCC (up 4.22%) in the cement sector gained on the back of announcement by the company that its second line of manufacturing along with its waste heat recovery plant has commenced operation at its existing location at Nowshera in KP.

Investor interest was seen in the pharmaceutical sector, as it gained to close (higher 2.9 percent) higher than its previous day close.

SAPL (rose 1.61 percent) and ABOT (3.57 percent) were major gainers of the aforementioned sector, stated analyst Nabeel Haroon.

Today’s top index influencers were HUBC (up 1.69%), UBL (1.21%%) and OGDC (1.21 percent).

“Recovery in global crude prices invited mid session support in oil stocks. Likely formal approval of fertiliser subsidies for 2017 tomorrow, speculations on positive outcome of PM Rs180 billion exports package on textile and cement sectors and FM visit at PSX to approve share purchase agreement for divestment of PSX strategic sale played a catalyst role in record close,” said analyst Ahsan Mehanti.

Overall, volumes increased by 1 percent to 459 million shares, while value decreased by 1 percent Rs22.9 billion/$218 million. TELE was today’s volume leader with more than 49mn shares traded.