ISLAMABAD - State Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Zubair has said that the country’s economy has stabilised due to the efforts of the government, and now the focus was to build on this stability.

Addressing the opening ceremony of a three-day ‘Islamabad Handicrafts and Women Entrepreneurs Exhibition’, which has been organised by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in collaboration with Handicrafts Association of Pakistan, Zubair said, “After coming to power, the government gave top priority to improving security and energy as without improving these areas, it was not possible to revive the economy.”

Diplomats of Germany, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, South Korea, Cuba, Tunis, Bulgaria, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Palestine and Austria while representatives of USA and Malaysia were also present on the occasion. Highlighting the achievements of his government, he said that fiscal deficit had been cut, inflation had been reduced while tax collection had improved by 60 percent.

“If this year is included, tax collection has gone up by 80 percent,” he said, and added, “Indicators of the economy are showing positive trends which has also been acknowledged by international publications.”

He said that in order to sustain the economic growth, bringing women into the mainstream of economy was necessary and the government was determined to enhance their role in the economic development of the country.

While admitting that the government was responsible for facilitating the growth of business through policymaking, Zubair stressed that the private sector should play a leading role in the economic growth of the country.

He lauded the initiative taken by ICCI for organising women entrepreneurs' exhibition, and hoped it would enhance their role in economic activities.

In his welcome address, ICCI President Khalid Iqbal Malik said that the ICCI had taken many initiatives for the promotion of women entrepreneurs and organising this exhibition was another step in that direction.

He said that the ICCI had set up Women Business Growth Centre in collaboration with UNIDO, and it was also planning to set up a separate web portal for women entrepreneurs to provide them better outreach in local and international markets.

He hoped that the exhibition would provide women entrepreneurs a good platform to introduce their products and improve their business prospects.

He assured that ICCI would continue to work for encouraging women entrepreneurs so that they could play a more effective role in the economic development of the country.

ICCI Exhibition Committee Chairman Zahid Maqbool said that the chamber had started the New Year by organising an exhibition for women entrepreneurs.

He added that the event had been organised on no loss no profit basis, and its sole purpose was to encourage the women entrepreneurs.

He said entrepreneurs from various parts of Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Multan and Karachi, were taking part in the exhibition which showed their confidence in the organizing team of the exhibition. He informed the gathering that ICCI also planned to organise a series of exhibitions this year, within the country and outside, including single country exhibitions to promote Pakistan's trade and exports.