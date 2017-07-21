Punjab College campuses established in 15 cities

LAHORE (PR): Punjab Group of Colleges is a trusted name for providing quality education to the youth of Pakistan for the last 32 years and enjoys the trust of parents and students both. The mission of the group is to make quality education accessible to students of the country. With this core objective, the management of the group establishes Punjab Colleges in different cities every year.

In the year 2017, Punjab Group of Colleges has established its campuses in 15 new cities namely Allahabad, Pir Mahal, Pindi Bhattian, Jampur, Chung, Hasilpur, Khanpur, Fort Abbas, Dina, Abdul Hakeem, Fatehpur, Kabirwala, Quaidabad, Qila Didar Singh and Lala Musa etc. Now, Punjab Colleges are offering quality education to the youth in 111 cities with 390 college campuses. The management is confident that these new campuses, keeping up to the tradition of Punjab Group of Colleges, will offer the best to students in academics as well as in co and extra-curricular activities.

ABL, Mepco ink agreement

MULTAN (PR): ABL & Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have entered into an agreement for “Cash Payment Hub Solution” provided by ABL as a new digital initiative in banking industry which will not only provide, hassle free way of payment of bills for the consumers of MEPCO in 13 districts of southern Punjab where MEPCO is providing electricity as a largest distribution company of PEPCO, but also will be beneficial for efficient management of vital information as well as funds movement by MEPCO officials.

The signing ceremony was held at MEPCO Headquarters Multan in presence of senior officials of MEPCO and ABL. Masood Salah-ud-Din , CEO MEPCO, signed the document on behalf of the distribution company whereas Muhammad Amer Sheikh, Group Head, CRBG South-II, signed on behalf of ABL.