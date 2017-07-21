LAHORE - Despite a slight drop in confidence, the global economic outlook remains positive as compared to the last couple of years, according to the latest Global Economic Conditions Survey (GECS) released on Thursday.

The quarterly survey of finance professionals including CFOs, conducted by ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) and IMA (the Institute of Management Accountants) reported the outlook for Pakistan is improving. Two main factors are likely to support growth over the next few years.

The first is increased Chinese investment in infrastructure projects as part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). All the projects added together are expected to come to $62 billion, which is the equivalent to 17 percent of Pakistan’s 2015 GDP. Low interest rates, which have been slashed over the past few years in response to a sharp fall in inflation, will also boost growth.