KARAK - Residents of Tehsil Banda Daud Shah have strongly rejected tax imposed by Tehsil Council on the transportation of salt and gypsum minerals from the tehsil.

The residents rejected the tax in a protest meeting of the people of the tehsil held on Thursday at Jatta Ismail Khel with former Union Council chairman Iqbal Khan in the chair. Large number of people of the tehsil attended the meeting.

They informed that Tehsil Council Banda Daud Shah had imposed tax on transportation of salt and gypsum from the limits of the tehsil and claimed that it was an economic genocide of the thousands people attached with the business.

They said that on the pretext of tax, Tehsil Nazim Shaukat and Naib Nazim Speena Jan wanted to blackmail the owners of the factories and claimed that it would render thousands of workers jobless.

The protesters further said that it was an open violation of the Supreme Court decision in which the apex court had banned the load unload tax on the minerals and added that it was a new shape of load unload tax which would be challenged in the court.

The speakers said that it was a conspiracy against the development of the area. They resolved to foil any such conspiracy with the strength of masses.

They demanded of the Tehsil Council to withdraw the decision forthwith. They also announced to launch a protest movement if the tax not lifted.

However, Tehsil Nazim Shaukat Khattak said that the tax had been imposed on the directives of the provincial government and it was not the creation of the Tehsil Council. While talking to media,

Tehsil Officer Regulation (TOR) Majid Khan said that they were increasing the resources of the TMA through new taxes. He said that in the next step, they were going to impose the tax on maps of buildings in the limits of the tehsil.