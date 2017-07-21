PESHAWAR - Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) President Shamama Arbab has said that the women convention regarding their coordination and mutual interaction will boost the confidence of women entrepreneurs.

While addressing a function regarding the ‘Market Linkages Convention’, Shamama said that the WCCI is playing its role to provide facilities to women entrepreneur. Women Chamber leader Fitrat Ilyas and women trainers from Karachi, Islamabad and women entrepreneur from Mansehra, Abbotabad, Kohat, D I Khan and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also participated.

In the convention, Hadia Khan, Ambar, Zuhra Khanum, Noshaba Barohi and Ismail Urooj give presentation that how the women can boost up their businesses. Later on, WCCI leader Fitrat Ilyas thanked all the women trainers, entrepreneurs and participants from across the country, and hailed their efforts.