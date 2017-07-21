PESHAWAR - Women workers in Peshawar on Thursday formed an alliance to work for safer workplaces. Women entrepreneurs and workers employed in public, private and industrial sectors formed a 25-member Women Workers Alliance (WWA). The alliance was mandated to collectively negotiate on behalf of the women workers with employers, line departments and legislators for better and safe workplaces.

The group’s formation was facilitated by United Rural Development Organization (URDO) with the support of Trust for Democratic Education and Accountability, Free and Fair Election Network and financial support of Royal Netherland Embassy that is implementing a 24-month project titled Women Action for Better Workplaces in four provincial capitals and federal capital of Pakistan.

The group would meet on monthly basis and would discuss and resolve problems faced by women at work. Women would help find solutions to one another’s problems during these monthly meetings. The alliance would discuss collective issues and not individual problems.