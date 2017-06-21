ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday approved Rs1.90 per unit reduction in power tariff for the Ex-Wapda distribution companies (Discos) for May under monthly fuel adjustment formula.

In a public hearing, on the petition filed by Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA), presided over by Nepra Chairman Tariq Saddozai, the power regulator concluded that the distribution companies had charged Rs6.776 per unit in May on account of fuel cost to consumers but the actual fuel cost was Rs4.8 per unit. This amount will be adjusted in consumers’ electricity bills of June 2017 and would have accumulative impact of around Rs19 billion.

While talking to media persons, the Nepra chairman said the authority will approve the investigation report on the prolonged power breakdown in Karachi within a week. The report, on the power tripping and prolonged loadshedding, was compiled by a five member investigation team.

In this report, the five-member investigation team had held K-Electric and Hesco responsible for this loadshedding and advised the Nepra to take legal action against them and also proposed penalty on them. The team has also termed the transmission and distribution system of these distribution companies as outdated.

According to the investigation, electricity situation in Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) and Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) is also pathetic. The Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA) had sought in its petition a reduction of Rs1.8957 per unit for the month of May. The Nepra after hearing determined a reduction of Rs1.9 per unit.

This adjustment/relief adjustment will be available to the domestic consumers in entire Pakistan, except in Karachi and the lifeline consumers. The reason for not providing relief to the consumers of the K-Electric is that it is a privatised company and distributing its own generated electricity to the consumers in Karachi and is not covered under this determination. Besides the consumers of K-Electric, the relief will also not be available to the lifeline consumers consuming up to 300 units per month, as they are already being provided subsidised electricity.

As per the available data, provided by CPPA, the total generated electricity from all sources, during May stood at 11023.85 Gigawatt hours (GWh) at the total cost of Rs53.698 billion. The CPPA supplied 10880.88 GWh to the distribution companies at a cost of Rs53.105 billion. Transmission losses were recorded at 1.11 percent of total supplied electricity.

In May, almost 30.17 percent power was generated from hydel sources, 30 percent was generated from furnace oil with Rs9.4/unit, 17.64 percent was generated from natural gas at rate of Rs4.4378/unit. Around 7.78 per cent power generation was produced through imported re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) based sources at Rs7.114/unit. From nuclear sources, 4.4pc electricity was generated at a cost of Rs1.0457/unit. Share of Diesel based generation stood at 3.69pc with generation cost of Rs14.7119/unit and coal based power share was 2.15pc in overall energy pie and its generation cost was 0.11/unit.

From Wind 1.91 percent electricity was produced, 1.03 percent was produced from Bagasse for 5.986 per unit, solar based generation stood at 0.57 percent. Beside, 49.48 Gwh or 0.45 percent electricity was imported from Iran with cost of Rs10.63 per unit.