Pakistan and France have signed 100 million Euros Credit Facility Agreement for the Sustainable Energy Sector Reform Programme, reported Radio Pakistan.

Secretary Economic Affairs Division Tariq Mahmood Pasha, Chargé d'Affaires Embassy of France René Consolo and Country Director of French Agency for Development Jacky Amprou signed the agreement in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Asian Development Bank has also approved 300 million dollars in co-financing of the programme.

The objective of the programme is to revamp the energy sector to make it more affordable, reliable and sustainable, supporting the country's economic growth.

The agreement will help expand economic cooperation between Pakistan and France.