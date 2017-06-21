Senate Standing Committee on Defence Production has been informed that defence exports have shown considerable increase during the recent years.

According to Radio Pakistan, the committee held a meeting in Islamabad Wednesday chaired by Khawaja Suhail Mansoor.

It was briefed that the volume of exports during 2006-07 was over 63 million dollars, which increased to over 98 million dollars during the current fiscal year.

The committee hoped that defence exports will further improve after execution of export agreements of Mashahak aircraft and their spares with friendly countries.