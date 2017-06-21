LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved three development schemes of Health and Agriculture sectors with an estimated cost of Rs6,016.35 million.

These schemes were approved in the 77th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2016-17 presided over by P&D Chairman Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan. P&D Provincial Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included: Construction of 128 Bed Mother & Child Care Hospital, Murree at the cost of Rs4157.000 million, Construction of Cardiology & Cardiac Surgery Block at BV Hospital Bahawalpur (Revised) at the cost of Rs1707.684 million Effective Pest Management in Cotton Crop through Subsidised Provision of Spray Machines in Core Cotton District of Punjab at the cost of Rs151.666 million.