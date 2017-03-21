LAHORE - A fifteen-member delegation, headed by CEO Clubs President Dr Joseph Mancuso, on Monday visited Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to explore opportunities of mutual cooperation.

On the occasion, Dr Joseph said Pakistan is a very special country in terms of trade for the US. He further said that CEO Clubs Worldwide is a non-profit organisation which creates a nurturing environment for CEOs dedicated to improving the quality and profitability of their enterprises through shared experience and personal growth.

JP LI, the founder of the Chinese Chapter, and the winner of the CEO Clubs lifetime achievement award, said Pakistan and China has strong bilateral relations, adding that Pakistani people are best hosts. “It is my first visit to Pakistan; I found it very safe and beautiful country”, he added.

FPCCI Regional Chairman and Vice President Manzoorul Haq Malik said that business networking is essential for economic growth. He said Pakistan is rich in resources with population more than 200 million. “We have talent and brains, which are rendering glorious services for their organisations but it is time for them to contribute to the development and progress of the country,” he added.

While Appreciating the CEO Clubs Worldwide-Pakistan Chapter, he said that it is absolutely a good initiative for the growth of businesses. “We should make collective efforts for leading our youth toward the agenda of economic prosperity via focused approach for economic growth, job creation price stability, improvement in tax collection, reduction in fiscal deficit, worker remittances and foreign exchange reserves etc,” he added.

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik said business community networking is very important. He said economic development of the country is dependent on growth of businesses while South Asian Countries should promote their trade network. Pakistan is going to be the future of the world because economic corridor is not only the road to economic prosperity of Pakistan; it can be termed as future of the world.

It is estimated that more than 3 billion people from China, South Asia and Central Asia, would be benefited from the economic corridor.

Muhammad Ijaz, Chairperson of Pakistan Chapter, said this chapter will enhance business networking nationally and internationally with the priorities to build soft image of the country, bring foreign investment and invite more than 300 international speakers to the country for brainstorming. He said, “We will provide unparalleled opportunities to CEOs and business Icons of Pakistan to interact and build connections with global leaders with a view to discover new business opportunities around the world.”