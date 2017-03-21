ACCA launches research report, online certificates

LAHORE (PR): The ACCA Pakistan organised an exclusive event here on Monday to announce findings of its latest research report, 50 Drivers of Change in Public Sector, which was published in December 2016. To help professional accountants and leaders in the public sector prepare for an uncertain tomorrow, ACCA undertook a global study to explore which emerging drivers of change could have the biggest impact and highlight the skills that will be required over the period to 2026.

At the event, ACCA launched its online Certificate in International Public Sector Accounting Standards (Cet. IPSAS). This qualification will be delivered in Pakistan in partnership with ICMA Pakistan using a blended (online and face-to-face) model. The face-to-face content has been developed by ICMA Pakistan to specifically help meet the challenges of implementing IPSAS from a local perspective. There is an increasing demand for greater transparency and accountability for public funds.

SNGPL players win 4 titles at junior tennis champ

LAHORE (PR): SICAS National Junior Tennis Championship was held at Punjab Lawn Tennis Coaching Centre, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Monday. Matches of under-18 singles, under-18 doubles, under-16, under-14, under-12 and under-10 were played in the Championship. Yousaf Khan of SNGPL beat Saqib Umer (SNGPL) in Under-18 Singles. Yousaf and Saqib (SNGPL) beat Hafiz Arbab and Asjad in Under-18 doubles.

Ahmed beat Aqib Hayat (SNGPL) in Under-16. Abdul Hannan (SNGPL) beat Arijo in Under-14 and Bilal Asif in Under-12 categories. SNGPL players won in four categories and were runner up in one category.

DLS opens 3 new outlets

LAHORE (PR): Simplicity is the key trend of the upcoming season, backed by interesting styling and embroidery. The approach was reflected keenly in Din Life Style (DLS) collection on other day with the opening of three outlets simultaneously at the Liberty market, Wapda Town and Fortress Stadium. DLS deals both in stitched and unstitched clothing, jewelry and personal care products for the middle class families. Showbiz stars Moammar Rana and Noor, besides the other luminaries, were major attraction for the visitors of DLS store at the Liberty Market. The DLS management said more outlets would be in place across the country soon, especially in Karachi, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Multan and Peshawar by the end of 2017.

The DLS was founded by the Din Group of Industries in 2015. Earlier, the brand was on sale through e-commerce stores including snmstores.com and dinlifestyle.com.

UCP to host conference on business management issues

LAHORE (PR): UCP Business School (Lahore) and Kedge Business School (France) are jointly organising the 4th International Conference on Contemporary Issues in Business Management (ICIBM) at the University of Central Punjab on March 21 and 22.

Syed Ali Raza Gillani, Minister for Higher Education, will grace the opening ceremony while Dr Nizamuddin, Chairman of the Higher Education Commission of Punjab will grace the closing ceremony as chief guests.

The opening ceremony will be followed by a panel discussion, which includes notable guests from Pakistan and France.

The conference is looking to explore and illuminate different aspects of sustainable business practices in South Asia. Sustainability is one of the major challenges affecting emerging economies in the 21st century, and the 4th ICIBM focuses on this issue with the intention that the conference will further contribute towards creating and fostering theoretical and applied knowledge in this field. We seek to attract the interest of scholars, practitioners and researchers from all over the world to nurture and develop constructive debates within this field of business and management.

ABL opens Islamic Banking branch in Mirpur

LAHORE (PR): The Allied Bank Limited is expanding its network of Islamic Banking branches across the country. Chief of Islamic Banking Group Muhammad Idrees recently inaugurated an Islamic Banking Branch on Hall Road, Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, at a ceremony held on the bank premises. The ceremony was also attended by Mufti Ehsan Waqar, chairman of the Shariah Board, other Shariah Board members, senior management and valued customers.

Allied Bank Limited Islamic Bank is committed to long-term promotion of Islamic Banking across Pakistan and expects to play a key role in the niche market of Islamic Banking sector and be an active participant in this growing area. Bank aims to provide financial solutions and services within the paradigm of Shariah credentials to its clients, in particular, and the faith sensitive masses in general.

Allied Bank Limited, Islamic Banking Group is currently operating in 34 cities across the country with 77 branch network aiming to open many more new branches in the year 2017.

City School hosts education symposium

LAHORE (PR): Pakistan’s largest private school system, The City School (TCS), organised the nation’s first ever symposium on Early Years Education titled “Thought Leaders”. The symposium convened a platform for renowned experts and influencers to exchange best practices and cutting edge research in designing, developing and managing high performance learning environments for early childhood education.

The symposium drew on a combination of speaker sessions, panel discussions and workshops engaging local stakeholders, early years’ practitioners, schools and parents, to set the future direction for this critical area of education.

In his keynote address, Philip Hallworth, Director for Academics at The City School, said, “Children only get one chance at childhood - it is both our privilege and our duty, whether as educators or parents, to ensure that they spend their childhood actively learning and not passively doing. Actively learning the knowledge, life skills and values that will be the foundation for their future - and that they must have fun doing so. We should never underestimate the influence we as educators can have on young lives. Child-centric Early Years education develops confident, resilient, sociable and tolerant young people who then grow up to be the responsible adult thought leaders of our future society.”

