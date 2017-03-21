ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has directed to convene a meeting of the Economic Advisory Council to discuss budgetary proposals for enhancing growth for the next financial year 2017-18.

He said implementation of ongoing work may be expedited through coordination with ministries concerned. He expressed these remarks while chairing a meeting here on Monday to review the progress of various economic reforms being carried out by the government. The minister reviewed the ongoing structural reforms in key areas of the economy, including energy sector, public sector enterprises and investment climate.

Finance Secretary Tariq Bajwa briefed the minister on the latest status of various reform measures and their implementations. He shared the progress in the key areas of the economy and highlighted the publication of Public Sector Enterprises Report, work on the Circular Debt Plan and the National Doing Business Reform Strategy.

Dar expressed his satisfaction on the progress of reforms and said that the dividends of these reforms were already visible. He emphasized the importance of timely implementation of various decisions so that the desired objectives can be achieved within the planned timeframe. He desired that compendium of reforms implemented since 2013 be updated to properly reflect the reforms over the last three years. The meeting was attended by Finance secretary, EAD secretary and senior officials of Finance Division.