ISLAMABAD - A delegation of the All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA) called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar here on Saturday to present its budget-related proposals.

The delegation was led by Zubair Motiwala. The minister said that the government maintains regular and proactive interaction with representatives of various industries, the business and traders’ community, economic experts and chambers of commerce & industries, especially during budget preparations. He appreciated the proposals and feedback of APTPMA and said that these would be given due consideration during the finalisation of the budget.

He said that the importance the government accords to the textile sector is evident from the prime minister’s package of incentives for exporters worth Rs180 billion announced earlier this year. He encouraged the textile industry to make productive use of the package in order to enhance the country’s exports.

Dar highlighted the 5.28 percent GDP growth rate achieved by Pakistan during FY 2016-17, which is a nine-year high. He also mentioned the report recently published by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) which has projected Pakistan to become the 20th largest economy by 2030 and the 16th largest economy by 2050. He encouraged all Pakistanis, including the textile industry, to play their due role in order to make this projection a reality.

PM’s Special Assistant on Revenue Haroon Akhtar Khan, Finance secretary, EAD secretary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and EAD also participated in the meeting.