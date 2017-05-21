PACRA upgrades rating of Sindh Insurance Ltd

KARACHI (PR): The Sindh Insurance limited ‘IFS rating’ has upgraded by the Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) to “A+”. This is the one of the highest rating any insurance company has secured from PACRA within three years of incorporation, indicating strong financial position and professional management of the company. The company has been rating among top 10 in terms of gross premium income for the year 2016.

“The assigned IFS rating in only a testament of Sindh Insurance financial strengths. Our capitalisation and exceptionally strong solvency levels demonstrate our strong capacity to meet policyholders’ liabilities,” said Muhammad Faisal Siddiqui, Chief Executive Officer of Sindh Insurance Limited.

SSGC pipeline restored after sabotage incident

KARACHI (PR): This is with reference to a sabotage activity by unknown miscreants that took place on SSGC’s 16” dia gas pipeline near Madinatul Hikmat at the crossing of Hub Nadi in Manghopeer area on May 17, 2017, which was caused by an IED device.

SSGC’s teams from the Company’s Distribution and Security Services Departments immediately rushed to the site of the blast for isolating the area and to start the repair work on the damaged portion of the pipeline in the shortest possible time. Bomb Disposal Squad facilitated SSGC teams and cleared the site at around 03.00 am. Approximately 50 feet long pipe was badly damaged due to blast that had to be fully replaced. A number of technical activities were performed by the teams including spool fabrication and cold cutting.

After the continuous and restless efforts by SSGC teams, the damaged pipeline was repaired/replaced within the stipulated time at around 3:30 pm today.

Clarification

LAHORE (PR): This press release is issued on behalf of DHA Lahore to extend clarifications with reference to a program “Khara Sach” aired on 24 News on May 17, 2017 at 10.00 pm. The assertions made by the host of the program are incorrect and merely intended to malign DHA Lahore. It is pertinent to mention here that correct information regarding assets/properties has been already shared with the appropriate authorities in accordance with the requirements of the law.

Xiaomi launches Redmi 4X

LAHORE (PR): The world’s leading technology company, Xiaomi, launches Redmi 4X in Pakistan on Saturday through distribution partner SmartLink Technology.

The launch event took place at Ava Gardner, Faletti’s hotel, Lahore on Friday was hosted by none other than the charming and witty Taimur Salahuddin AKA Mooroo. Audiences were provided double dose of entertainment with the hilarious jokes of Mooroo and scintillating performances by Pakistan’s leading band Noorie and Nescafe Basement band with Altamash Sarver who made audiences dance to their favorite tracks.

The stunning Mira Sethi also made a special guest appearance who was all praises for the newly launched Smartphone, equipped with the latest technology in such an affordable price.

Punjab College introduces ‘STEP by PGC’ app

LAHORE (PR): Punjab Group of Colleges has introduced an app by the name of ‘STEP by PGC’. The objective is to facilitate students in their Entry Test Preparation – be it ECAT, MDCAT, NUMS, NTS and any other test.

This APP contains past 5 years papers and more than 30,000 MCQs for students to do their preparation for tests. STEP registered students can easily download this Application from Play Stores of their Android Mobile Phones. Students will be able to engage more through this entry test preparation app.

In fact, educational learning apps are the future of the education. The students become more receptive to learning through the app whereby promoting higher order thinking; keeping in mind the currently evolving academic trend, technology-based learning is considered very effective.