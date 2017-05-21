LAHORE - Railways Minister Saad rafique has said that Pakistan Railways will increase its role as regulator so that process of providing travelling facilities to passengers be made easy, fast and comprehensive.

While addressing a high-level meeting on the progress of launching railcar between Rawalpindi and Kohat, he said that railway is not only being reinstated but it will also fulfil the requirements of an outstanding railway and will become an exalted institution. Either due to thousand billion rupees investment under CPEC or due to the profit of railways, the time has come to fulfil the dream of up-to-date railway, he added.

He further said that vast changes are going to be brought in rail service in Sindh, especially between Mirpur Khas and Hyderabad, while it is being extended to Karachi as well. The work on Sibi and Harnai section is also on pace. The minister was informed that the Rawalpindi Kohat section is also going to be fixed along with construction of Kohat Railway Station which will be completed in three to four months.

The minister directed to expedite the work of maintenance .He also asked to use new bogies of railcars between Rawalpindi and Kohat, and the fare shall be less than the road transport, so a gift can be given to KP public as being promised by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

During the meeting, the minister was briefed about the speed, time and facilities of trains, which run between big cities. The meeting was also attended by Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Javed Anwar, Member of Finance Mustafa, Infrastructure GM Humayun Rashid and Additional GM Traffic Abdul Hamid Razi.