Public sector uplift spending increases to Rs348.27b in 2017

ISLAMABAD (APP): The govt, with a focus on increasing public sector development spending, has ensured raise in this domain from Rs348.27b during 2013 to Rs800b in 2017. A number of massive infrastructure, power and other projects have been initiated which will remain instrumental in attracting private sector investment. Sources at Finance Division while highlighting measures on Saturday said the govt takes into consideration the recommendations and weaknesses pointed out by all stakeholders including SBP while formulating economic and financial policies. The govt has focused on bringing improvement in real sector growth through agriculture, industrial and services sectors and in this connection, a number of public sector development programmes have been initiated in productive and infrastructure sectors. The sources said consolidation efforts are on track since the government has successfully curtailed the fiscal deficit at 4.6 percent of GDP in fiscal year 2016, 5.3 percent of GDP during fiscal year 2015.

and 5.5 percent in fiscal year 2014 on account of prudent expenditure management and increase in revenues.

Pakistan targets 100,000 tons of

mango exports

KARACHI (NNI): Pakistan is all-set to kick off its mango exports from today with aim to meet the set target of 100,000 tons for this season, said All Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA) chief Waheed Ahmed. Ahmad disclosed that mango exports had remained well above the set target of 100,000 tons in the previous year as figure stood at 128,000 tons. Last year, Pakistan added $68 million foreign exchange to national exchequer by exporting mangoes. “Mango production suffered huge setback due to a prolonged winter season and heavy winds in Punjab. Therefore, a conservative target of 100,000 tons has been set this year. About six million tons of mango production, out of total 18 million, is expected to suffer this year,” said PFVA official. “Pakistan exports mango to around 50 countries across globe but countries like China, US and South Korea are being given special attention,” he added.

Ufone works with exceptional people

LAHORE (PR): Ufone continues to work with exceptional people of Pakistan who are leaving their mark in the society by demonstrating unwavering commitment to entrepreneurship and attaining success through aptitude and sheer hard work. The telecom operator focuses on a unique approach to their campaigns and uses the platform to commend these efforts of outwardly common people who are a source of inspiration to millions of Pakistanis. From Parveen Saeed of Khana Ghar, a social worker; to Ghina Shamsi, a practicing doctor; and Humaira Anjum, an entrepreneur with a small business; Ufone has highlighted the achievements of these extraordinary women whose lives can serve as a motivation to other men and women of Pakistan. Also, Ufone featured Fazal Muhammad, a young and talented footballer and Hayat Achakzai, a gold medal list boxer in their recent campaigns and highlighted triumphs of these gifted sportsmen.

Chinese delegation visits RCCI

RAWALPINDI (APP): A 20-member Chinese delegation, led by Pakistan Study Centre of Sichuan University director Song Zhihui, visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Saturday to explore business opportunities of joint ventures and trade partnerships in the field of construction, building materials, agriculture, Transportation, furniture and real estate sector. Speaking on the occasion, Zhihui said that they had come to Pakistan in pursuits of the objectives of China's One Belt One Road (OBOR) project. He said that Chinese delegation had already visited different chambers, cities and observed good potential for Chinese investors in Pakistan's building material, electronics, agriculture, transport and textiles sectors. He said that Chinese entrepreneurs were looking for relevant partners in Pakistan to enter into joint ventures in building material, construction, real estate and other sectors for further strengthening bilateral cooperation between China and Pakistan.

RCCI President Raja Amer Iqbal said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has opened new avenues of long term cooperation between Pakistan and China.