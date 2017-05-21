Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar chaired a preparatory meeting for the upcoming budget for FY 2017-18 at the Ministry of Finance on Sunday.

The secretary commerce presented the budget and tax related proposals for the trade and commerce sector to the minister, based on consultations he had held with representatives of various industries and exporters.

Dar said, "The proposals will be accorded with due consideration in the budget preparations."

He said that the government is fully cognizant of the need to boost the country’s exports in order to achieve higher, sustainable and inclusive export-led GDP growth.

The minister highlighted that the government announced the prime minister’s 'Package of Incentives for Exporters' worth Rs 180 billion earlier this year to this end.

The secretary informed Dar that the incentives provided under the PM’s package were having a positive impact, and as a result the export figures have shown a noticeable improvement in recent months.

Dar stated that Pakistan achieved 5.28% GDP growth during FY 2016-17, which is a ten-year high, and the target for FY 2017-18 is 6% GDP growth.

He also reviewed the tax and relief measures to be announced in the forthcoming budget.

He said, "As always, improving the well-being of the general public and addressing their needs is the utmost priority of the government in the budget."

He instructed officials of the Ministry of Finance and FBR to complete the budget work as early as possible, according to the prescribed timelines.