ISLAMABAD - KP Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has announced a special package of Rs500 million for provision of clean drinking water and construction of roads in South Waziristan. He said that efforts were being made for progress and prosperity of the people of FATA. He said that development projects worth billions of rupees are underway in South Waziristan, adding that these projects will bring development in the area. He also announced several developmental projects for the South Waziristan.