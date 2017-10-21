Cuban Food Festival at Marriott Islamabad starts today

ISLAMABAD (PR): The Islamabad Marriott Hotel in collaboration with the Cuban Embassy is all set to bring the first-of-its kind Cuban Food Festival to the capital.

Sponsored by the Turkish Airlines, the festival will kick off on Saturday (today) and attract food enthusiasts from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The Cuban Food Festival will offer an exciting menu prepared by visiting Executive Cuban Chef “Gioelkis Sosa Hernandez”. The internationally acclaimed guest chef will use only the finest and freshest ingredients to create an exotic menu that combines healthy eating with tasty flavours.

General Manager of the Islamabad Marriott Hotel Roy Kappenberger, Cuban Ambassador Gabriel Tiel Capote and the General Manager of the Turkish Airlines Selim Ecrili addressed the media at the press meet.

The Cuban Ambassador said: “The Cuban Embassy is very pleased to work with Islamabad Marriott Hotel to present authentic Cuban cuisine to Pakistani guests. Cuba is famous for excellence in food and for its wonderful cultural heritage as well as the amazing cultural performances. The Cuban Embassy in Islamabad hopes that everyone will enjoy a slice of Cuban cuisine along with the very lively performances by the professional cultural troupe from Cuba”.

LAHORE (PR): Dr Robert Young, Dean Fine Arts, New York University Abu Dhabi and Dean Faculty of Law and Dr Shakeel Kazmi, New York University Abu Dhabi visited University of Central Punjab on Friday. Dr Muhammad Zafarullah, Pro-Rector UCP, along with Dr Fehmida Sultana, Dean Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences, Dr Hadia Awan, Dean Faculty of Law, Dr Faisal Mustafa, Dean UCP Business School, welcomed the guests and discussed mutual interests with them.

Both guests were inspired by quality education provided by UCP and after discussion it was acknowledged that both universities have same mutual avenues to work on. In this regard, faculty members from New York University Abu Dhabi will be available for teaching courses in UCP. The visit culminated with campus visit and group photo.

K-E recognised as ‘employer of the year’ at EFP Awards

KARACHI (PR): K-Electric secured the 1st position in the category of “Large National Companies” by the Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP) at the 5th Employer of the Year Award 2016 held at a local hotel in Karachi.

EFP conferred the award in recognition of K-Electric’s best practices in HR management practices, health & safety at work, Skills and vocational training initiatives. The Employers’ Federation of Pakistan was established in 1950 and focuses on harmonious industrial relations and human resource skill development through effective and meaningful participation at national and international levels. The Employers’ Federation of Pakistan launched the Employer of the Year Award in 2012 to recognize the efforts of large, medium and small enterprises for their contribution towards the creation of a skilled workforce.

Speaking at the award ceremony which was attended by corporate heads, government officials and ILO representatives, K-Electric spokesperson described this award yet another testament to KE’s organisational transformation.

Spokesperson said, “At K-E, our people and our culture are our biggest asset. Due to this we ensure that the most diligent policies are put in place in terms of recruitment as well as development of talent. We try our best to ensure that every possible learning opportunity is available to our teams. Further, diversity and inclusion is one of our top priorities and has enabled us to assemble a diverse team of talented, focused and high achieving individuals who are responsible for our success.”

Imperial Tiles launches Spanish brand NOKEN

KARACHI (PR): Imperial Tiles, the leading retailer offering high-end surfaces, fixtures & tiles for the home, bathroom & kitchen in Pakistan, has further strengthened their product portfolio with the introduction of exclusive range of Spanish sanitary ware brand, NOKEN. The store re-launch was inaugurated by Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar. The event was well attended by renowned architects, industry insiders, socialites and media personnel’s.

By bringing NOKEN to Pakistan, Imperial Tiles has taken another step in bringing luxury products at a cost-effective price. Noken belongs to the Porcelanosa Group Spain, and specializes in bathroom fittings. It is the largest ceramic group in Spain and one of the largest in the world.

The bathroom has evolved greatly in recent years, becoming one of the most important areas in current and modern architecture, bringing creativity and giving the freedom to architects and designers all around the world. Noken brings sophisticated design in taps, sanitary ware, radiators and accessories, with a total quality concept, pursuing complete customer satisfaction, guaranteeing them their best quality, designs and innovation.

In Pakistan, the price range of NOKEN products starts from PKR 10,000 to PKR 250,000.