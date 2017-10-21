ICCI, Fast University join hands

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): The ICCI and FAST University have agreed to collaborate on conducting research projects for the benefit of industry as the overall economy. This consensus was developed during a visit of FAST University students to ICCI. The FAST University students would conduct research focusing on investment in CPEC special economic zones and their impact on economy, information about CPEC from government departments, impact of SEZs on environment and regional trade. They would conduct study on the total economic zones being established in the country with focus on SEZs being established in Punjab under CPEC, types of industries to be established in SEZs, incentives being offered to Chinese and Pakistani investors, procedures for setting up an industry and SEZs and any special incentive for local or foreigner investors. Sheikh Amir Waheed, ICCI President said that Chamber wanted to strengthen the academia-industry linkages for sustainable growth and hoped that collaboration between ICCI and FAST University would be a positive step in that direction.

Motorcycle production surges by 34.81pc

ISLAMABAD (NNI): The motorcycles production in the country witnessed a sharp increase of 34.81 per cent during first two months (July-August) of the year 2017-18 as compared to same period of last year. The motorbikes production jumped to 324,824 units in July- August (2017-18) from the production of 240,937 units in same period of last year, according to latest data released by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturing Association (PAMA). The breakup figures show that production of Honda motor bikes increased by 36.9 during the corresponding period as it went up from 136,890 units in July-August (2016-17) to 187,410 units in same period of current year. Similarly, the production of Yamaha two wheelers, also witnessed an increase of 130 per cent as it increased from 1334 units in first two months of fiscal year 2016-17 to 3,068 units this year. Suzuki manufactured 3,488 two-wheelers during the period under review while during same period of last year, 3,137 units were produced.

The production of United Auto motorcycles also increased from 49,464 units to 66,574 units this year, thus showing an increase of 34.6 per cent during the corresponding year.

Road Prince motorcycles also increased its production during the period under review as its production went up from 34,325 units in first two months of fiscal year 2016-17 to 43,395 units in same period of current fiscal year thus showing an increase of 24.4 per cent.

In addition, production of Ravi motorcycles increased by 64 per cent as 5,122 units were manufactured during the period under review while during same period of last year 3,106 motorcycles were manufactured.

The manufacturing of Hero bikes jumped from only 318 units in July-August (2016-17) to 1,923 units in same period of current year, thus showing a surge of 504 per cent.

Among three-wheelers, Sohrab manufactured 940 units during July-August (2017-18) as compared to the production of 1,002 units in same period of last year.

Likewise, Qinqqi three-wheelers also witnessed a decrease of 31 per cent as it declined to 3,418 units in first two months of 2017-18 from 4,995 units in same period of previous year.

Sazgar three-wheelers however, witness a slight increase of 3.25 per cent as its production went up from 3,717 units in July- August (2016-17) to 3,838 units this year. NNI

Poultry industry can become important player in $300b halal market: PBIF

KARACHI (Online): President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), Mian Zahid Hussain has said that poultry has emerged as second largest industry after textiles but it is not getting due attention of the policymakers. While speaking to the delegation of poultry industry in his office on Friday, he said that the Rs750 billion industry can become an important player in the 300 billion dollar halal market if its issues are resolved in consultation with Pakistan Poultry Association which will improve revenue, employment and forex earnings, he said. Mian Zahid Hussain said that Central Asian countries, Middle East and Russia imports over six billion dollars of poultry while there are over fifty million Muslims in Europe who prefer to buy Halal products but Pakistan’s share in this trade remains low. Country can benefit from this vibrant sector, playing important role in food security, according to its potential if the issues like refund, energy provision, taxation etc. are resolved, he added.

Majority of poultry exporters do not claim refunds and those who claim gets nothing which reflects badly in their ability to compete with other countries, he observed.

Some stakeholders in the poultry supply chain have reservations over the trade agreements with China and Malaysia therefore their issues must be addressed with the help of Pakistan Poultry Association, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that conventional exports like textiles, rice and leather goods are nose-diving since years therefore government should also consider promoting unconventional exports in which poultry sector stands apart.

He said that expanding exports base is as necessary as expanding the tax base, therefore economic emergency should be promulgated.

TDAP, FPCCI hold training workshop for women entrepreneurs

KARACHI (APP): Trade Development Authority of Pakistan in collaboration with Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry conducted a training workshop for women entrepreneurs on how to effectively display and market their products at local and international exhibitions. Fifty women entrepreneurs attended the training session, says TDAP release here on Friday. TDAP officers Amir-ur-Rehman and Zamir Soomro conducted this session at the Federation House on the invitation from Chairperson FPCCI Standing Committee on Women Entrepreneurs. The trainers from TDAP briefly explained the women entrepreneurs about how to choose a right fair for their participation and how to display their products in an effective manner. The women entrepreneurs appreciated the joint effort of TDAP and FPCCI and were satisfied that after attending this session, they would be able to display their stalls in professional manner in the upcoming Pakistan International Trade Fair ( PITF- 2017).