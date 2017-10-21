ISLAMABAD: President of Indonesia Jokko Widod, emphasized to create a strong business relationship between both the countries to promote bilateral trade, time to time business delegations should visit each other, he also added.

Shamoon Zaki President P.I.B.F. point out to sign FTA between both the countries during the meeting,

At the opening ceremony, President of P.I.B.F Mr. Shamoon Zaki visited Trade Expo-2017 along with his delegation directors Miss. Tajwar Baig, Abid Nisar, Shahzad Mubin, Aslam Firpo & Mr. Zohaib Khan.

Shamoon Zaki expressed his views & said, both the countries have very good & strong diplomatic relations so bilateral trade must be promoted by giving amenities to both side’s traders to find new venues to explore the business. Pakistan is one of the most important business partners of Indonesia because Indonesia exports Palm Oil, Betel Nuts, Chemical, Tires, Soap & it's raw material in handsome quantities

During the meeting with the president of Indonesia, Mr. Shamoon Zaki emphasized to sign the F.T.A so that, maximum benefits can be enjoyed by the traders of both ends. Governments of both the countries should give relaxation not even to increase the trade but, brotherly relations as well & during the session Mr. Shamoon Zaki (president P.I.B.F) appreciated cooperation & support of Indonesian Embassy & the consulate also.

During the visit, Mr. Shamoon Zaki & directors have also signed MOUs with their matching business partners & they also visited various industries to observe the product of their interest. To increase bilateral trade, he also invited Indonesian businessmen to visit Pakistan to introduce Pakistani Products so that export from Pakistan can also be increased. NNI